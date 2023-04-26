J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.12

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.12, with a volume of 24126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Several research analysts recently commented on JSAIY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 295 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.57) to GBX 213 ($2.66) in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.75) to GBX 228 ($2.85) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.

