J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 565 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
