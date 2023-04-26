Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 3.2% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $25,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 614,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,769,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

J traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The company had a trading volume of 254,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.36. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on J. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

