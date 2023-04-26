Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Global Growth Co. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,206,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 51,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 264,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 1,412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Stock Performance

Shares of JGGC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,039. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Jaguar Global Growth Co. I Company Profile

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I operates as a subsidiary of Jaguar Global Growth Partners I, LLC.

