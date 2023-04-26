JE Cleantech (NASDAQ:JCSE) Shares Down 5.7%

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 18,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 132,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.20% of JE Cleantech at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

