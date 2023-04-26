JinkoSolar Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 14,178 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 948% compared to the average daily volume of 1,353 put options.

JinkoSolar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of JKS traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $46.43. 375,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.84. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,636,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,488,000 after purchasing an additional 225,748 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 41,521.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 187,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 92,250 shares in the last quarter.

JKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customers. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

