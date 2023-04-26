John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $102.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.56. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

