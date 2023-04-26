John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.34. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-10% (implying $2.32-2.38 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.10-1.25 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,090.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $95,787. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of John Bean Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

