Joshua Horowitz Acquires 6,244 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $16,671.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,202.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,818. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.52.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

