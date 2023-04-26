Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.87.

In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,241.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,227,002.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

