JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 422,419 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 242,221 shares.The stock last traded at $47.26 and had previously closed at $47.26.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.55.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

