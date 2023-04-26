JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.83 and last traded at $58.92. Approximately 2,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 9,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $91.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38.

Get JPMorgan International Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JIG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,520,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.