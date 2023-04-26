Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Trading Up 4.5%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. Approximately 130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Jumbo Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52.

Jumbo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $1.1125 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

