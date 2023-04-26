Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $296.33 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

