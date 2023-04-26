Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.32.
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp
Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (KFFB)
- Soft Guidance Shouldn’t Take the Shine Off Enphase Energy Stock
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.