Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:KFFB opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 625.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on March 2, 2005 and is headquartered in Hazard, KY.

