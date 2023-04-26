Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 2,402 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 549,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,907,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,739,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

