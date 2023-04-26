Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NIKE were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.65. 838,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,947. The company has a market cap of $191.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

