Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

MCD traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.41. 882,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,688,145. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $228.34 and a 12-month high of $295.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

