Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $22,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LLY traded down $12.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.73. 1,237,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,682. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $280.59 and a 12-month high of $390.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.