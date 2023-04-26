Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Electric were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 1,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $4,461,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

GE traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,122. The company has a market capitalization of $106.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,275.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

