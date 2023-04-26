Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.272 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Keppel Stock Down 2.1 %
KPELY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Keppel has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.
Keppel Company Profile
