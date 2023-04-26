KeyCorp Comments on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

