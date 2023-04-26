KeyCorp Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $430.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.68% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.44.

Shares of MA opened at $368.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

