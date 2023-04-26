KeyCorp Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Sunday, April 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $9.82 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

NYSE:GPN opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.00. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $143.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

