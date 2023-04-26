Keystone Law Group plc (KEYS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.90 on July 7th

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.90 ($0.14) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at GBX 450.38 ($5.62) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 492.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.56. Keystone Law Group has a 12-month low of GBX 400 ($5.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market cap of £141.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,154.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Keystone Law Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday.

About Keystone Law Group

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.