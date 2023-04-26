KickToken Tops One Day Volume of $69.76 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $69.76 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,000,574 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,000,788.01323451. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00860159 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $49.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

