Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.0% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 65.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.56 on Wednesday, hitting $272.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,026,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,701,824. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.46. The company has a market capitalization of $674.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $281.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

