Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,180 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Comcast by 2,448.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,594 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.57. 5,879,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,521. The firm has a market cap of $154.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

