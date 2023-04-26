Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $27.03 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

