Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

