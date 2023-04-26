Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Announces Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Koninklijke Philips’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 3.5 %

PHG stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.89) to €16.00 ($17.78) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Institutional Trading of Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

Featured Articles

