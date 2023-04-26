Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Announces Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Laboratory Co. of America updated its FY23 guidance to $16.25-17.75 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

LH traded down $2.29 on Wednesday, reaching $219.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,795. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.23 and its 200 day moving average is $234.26.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.25.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

