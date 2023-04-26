Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Down 5.1% Following Weak Earnings

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.17 and last traded at $52.21. 39,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 123,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.40 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,009.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 16,715 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.14 per share, with a total value of $1,072,100.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,009.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $71.44.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Articles

