Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $111.54.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.