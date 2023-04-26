Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $419,000 Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ASML by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ASML by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $605.76 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $640.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.76.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.4905 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.