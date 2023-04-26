Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Declares Dividend of GBX 13.93

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.93 ($0.17) per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Legal & General Group Trading Up 0.4 %

LON LGEN opened at GBX 252.40 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 247.97. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 679.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LGEN. Barclays reduced their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.43) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legal & General Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 345 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.62) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.02).

Insider Buying and Selling

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.16), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($356,576.12). In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.20) per share, with a total value of £2,396.16 ($2,992.58). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.16), for a total value of £285,510.50 ($356,576.12). In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,271 shares of company stock valued at $569,676 and have sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.