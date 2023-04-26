Life Storage (LSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently:
- 4/19/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2023 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 4/11/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/4/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/3/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Life Storage Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. 418,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48.
Life Storage Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.
Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.
