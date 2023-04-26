Life Storage (LSI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Life Storage (NYSE: LSI) recently:

4/19/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Life Storage was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/11/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $116.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Life Storage is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2023 – Life Storage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Life Storage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.75. 418,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48.

Get Life Storage Inc alerts:

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.