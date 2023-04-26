LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

