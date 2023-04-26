Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $310.99

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €310.99 ($345.54) and traded as high as €334.85 ($372.06). Linde shares last traded at €333.05 ($370.06), with a volume of 107,331 shares.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €280.00 ($311.11) price target on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Linde Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €321.78 and a 200-day moving average of €311.75.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

