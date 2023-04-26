Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Declares $1.28 Quarterly Dividend

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.275 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Linde has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Linde has a payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Linde to earn $14.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

NYSE:LIN traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $364.07. 318,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,779. Linde has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $369.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.44 and a 200 day moving average of $330.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

