Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 246,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 515,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Lion Group Trading Down 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.

Institutional Trading of Lion Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lion Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lion Group by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lion Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Group

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

