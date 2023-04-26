Liquity (LQTY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.66 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00006122 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $158.70 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Liquity was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,808,083 tokens. The official website for Liquity is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

