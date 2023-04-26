Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Gordon Hunter Sells 200 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $49,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Littelfuse stock traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $240.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,525. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.19 and a twelve month high of $281.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.20.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

