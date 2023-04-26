Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE LMT traded down $13.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.02.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

