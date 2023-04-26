Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.00

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2023

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lockheed Martin has a dividend payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded down $13.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $480.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.