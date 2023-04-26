Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 86,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 178,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lotus Resources Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14.

About Lotus Resources

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

See Also

