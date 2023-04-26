Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.20.

Luxfer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 178,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $420.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.98. Luxfer has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $17.83.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LXFR shares. TheStreet upgraded Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Luxfer by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

