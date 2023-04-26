Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Shares Up 13.2%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.87. 567,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,460,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Get Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.