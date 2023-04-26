Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Shares Up 13.2%

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.87. 567,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,460,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Trading Down 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the third quarter valued at $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. by 131.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.
