M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 1%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65). 38,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 55,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of £45.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Increases Dividend
M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile
M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.
