M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Trading Down 1%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.65). 38,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 55,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.66).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of £45.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,716.67 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from M.T.I Wireless Edge’s previous dividend of $0.03. M.T.I Wireless Edge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas and accessories for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Control & Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. It offers dual bands, directional, base station, and omni antennas; vehicular and train antennas; and accessories, including mounting kit and integrated enclosure.

