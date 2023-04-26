Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth $1,482,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 219,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE M opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

