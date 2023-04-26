Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $10.10. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 17,519,862 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 297.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after purchasing an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

