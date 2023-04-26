Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $10.10. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $10.32, with a volume of 17,519,862 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
Marathon Digital Trading Up 16.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
- Fiserv’s Growth Prospects Shine As Other Financials Slump
- What To Expect From The Next Fed Meeting
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.